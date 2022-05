Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin shouted down gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke for heckling Gov. Greg Abbott (R) during a Wednesday press event.

The press conference followed Tuesday’s school shooting of 19 children and two adults at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

“Sick son of a bitch,” McLaughlin stood up and said to O’Rourke, who was standing up in front of the dais while blocking those in attendance.

“Asshole,” McLaughlin added to insult O’Rourke.

