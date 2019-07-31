NEW YORK POST:

A brazen motorist sparked a wild, caught-on-camera confrontation with an Oklahoma cop after refusing to be ticketed — telling the officer he was “full of s–t” before bolting.

“I don’t think I deserve to pay $80 for something that is fixable,” a defiant Debra Hamil, 65, snapped to a cop this month from her pickup truck as he tried to get her to sign a summons for a busted taillight.

Hamil was incensed that the officer wouldn’t let her go with just a warning, according to the more than 3 minutes of police body-camera footage obtained by KOCO-TV.

The video shows the officer, whose identity was not immediately known, telling the woman that she had been driving around with the broken light “for six months,” to which she replies, “I’m truthful.”

“I’m not going to give you a warning for something you’ve been driving [with] for six months,” the cop tells her when she refuses to sign.

When the cop orders Hamil to step out of the car, she shoots back, “Why?,” prompting the cop to tell her: “Because you’re under arrest.”