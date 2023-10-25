Sick note found on body of Hamas terrorist calls for beheadings, removal of hearts

A handwritten note found on the body of a Hamas terrorist encouraged the jihadists to decapitate heads and remove the hearts and livers of their Israeli victims, Israel’s military said.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari was shown the horrific missive by an aide for the first time during an interview with CBS News.

“You must sharpen the blades of your swords and be pure in your intentions before Allah. Know that the enemy is a disease that has no cure, except beheading and removing the hearts and livers. Attack them!” the note reads in Arabic, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The orders came from Hamas leadership, which declared the religious importance of killing Jews and provided inspiration from historical Muslim leaders who massacred men, sold women and children into slavery, and looted cities.

Hagari reacted to the note by stressing the need to vanquish the terror group.

