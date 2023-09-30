Sick cartel video shows gangster in skull mask lead six Mexican teens to their death

#AzucenaALas10 | Sepultaron a cinco de los 6 jóvenes cuyos cuerpos fueron localizados en Villanueva, Zacatecas, mientras Yobani continúa hospitalizado. Uno de los padres aseguró a “El País”, que los captores les enviaron un video para presionar por el pago del rescate pic.twitter.com/SmGigCkGyj — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) September 29, 2023

The cartel responsible for the slaughter of six innocent teenagers in Mexico filmed them being led to their deaths and sent the footage to their parents, according to local reports.

The video shows an armed cartel member in a skull mask leading the teens — ages 14 to 18 — who are dressed with black hoods over their faces obscuring their view and their hands tied behind their backs.

Gun-toting gangsters follow the barefoot hostages as they walk up a mountainside in the state of Zacatecas in Central Mexico.

Out of the seven teenagers six were killed and a seventh was beaten to a pulp but survived, Mexican authorities said.

In the video, part of which was shown on local news channel Milenio TV, a “narcocorrido” can be heard playing, a type of mexican folk song which details mobster exploits

