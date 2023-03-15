A suspect is accused of violently robbing a woman in Houston, Texas, during a February 13 incident that left her paralyzed.

We need your help to identify the suspect wanted for a robbery by force (jugging) at a shopping center on 2/13 at 9800 Bellaire. @CrimeStopHOU pays up to $5k for info leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspect.



Story->https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/LmUSrfFOdF — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 10, 2023

Law enforcement is now asking for help in identifying the suspect who allegedly assaulted the victim, whose name is Nhung Truong, Fox 26 reported Sunday.

She was allegedly attacked by a black man in his 20s, and authorities believe it was a “jugging” incident (a robbery of someone leaving a bank) at a shopping center on the 9800 block of Bellaire.

Prior to the incident, the woman had withdrawn money from a Bank of America, and the suspect is accused of following her over 20 miles to the area where the alleged robbery occurred.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing an orange jacket approach the woman and then grab ahold of her. The woman’s belongings fell on the ground, and he appeared to pick up an envelope before fleeing.

READ MORE