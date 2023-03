Video shows adults cheering on a 13-year-old boy performing a drag routine on stage.

Viral footage highlighted on social media by Libs of TikTok shows the moment “Little Ms Muffett” performed at the pro-LGBTQ Ballroom Throwbacks Television Awards Ball in New York this week.

A 13-year-old drag queen performs at an event as adults cheer him on pic.twitter.com/ovzpR22jvP March 24, 2023

READ MORE