CBS News has learned that the morning ofJeffrey Epstein’s death there was shouting and shrieking from his jail cell. Guards attempted to revive him while saying “breathe, Epstein, breathe.” Congress is the latest to start investigating Epstein’s apparent suicide over the weekend, with new reports raising questions about the federal jail where he was being held. One of Epstein’s guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on the night he died was reportedly not a regular corrections officer. CBS News has learned that Epstein’s estranged brother Mark was called and he identified Epstein’s body. The New York City Medical Examiner’s office has performed an autopsy, but the results are still pending

