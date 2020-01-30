AFP

One of them worked alongside Clint Eastwood, others acted in the remake of sci-fi classic “Planet of the Apes”, while yet another was the darling favorite of Michael Jackson. They are the 53 chimpanzees and orangutans who live in a unique sanctuary in central Florida. All of these great apes were raised by humans and lack the basic survival skills to ever live in the wild. They do not know how to gather food, and the mothers would be incapable of caring for their offspring. For that reason, they had no other place to go when Hollywood or scientific research labs had no more use for them, or when they grew too big and powerful for their celebrity owners to continue caring for them. The lucky ones make the final journey to this oasis, officially known as the Center for Great Apes (CGA) in Florida, in the southeastern US. It is the only accredited orangutan sanctuary in the western hemisphere and one of only nine chimp sanctuaries in North America.

