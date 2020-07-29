Fox News:

‘Enough is enough’

A Virginia newspaper called out local leaders on Monday after a weekend of rioting and lawlessness in Richmond, asking: “When will they say “enough?”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch criticized local officials in an editorial published on Monday titled, “Where is the Leadership?”

The editorial asked when will the violence stop.

“What is the end game to these protests? The violence seems to escalate daily, not just in Virginia’s capital city but across the country,” it said, adding that “the absence of leadership at all levels of government has compounded these circumstances.”

“We’ve normalized too many behaviors that make Richmond — and the United States — a less safe and prosperous place to live,” the editorial continued.

The editorial was published after another weekend of violence exploded in more than half a dozen U.S. cities Saturday night — with the mayhem including damage to federal buildings, local police precincts, and a fatal shooting in Austin, Texas.

In Richmond, Va., fires were set, windows were smashed and more than a dozen people were arrested over the weekend, police Chief Gerald Smith said during a news conference on Monday. The damage included smashed windows at the police department for Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Smith added.

“Individuals are desecrating property and being absolved of any wrongdoing,” The Richmond Times-Dispatch editorial said. “Banks and businesses are boarded up and, locally, a critical public economic engine — VCU — incurred $100,000 in damage to its Monroe Park campus in a matter of hours.”

