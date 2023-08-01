Shots Fired: Twitter Explores Lawsuit Against Pro-Censorship Operatives

Twitter parent company X corp is exploring a lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a UK-based dark money nonprofit run by a far-left British Labour Party operative named Imran Ahmed.

Earlier this month journalist Paul Thacker dropped a Twitter files exposé via The Disinformation Chroniclein which we learn that pre-Musk Twitter employees took action against several conservative accouints after the CCDH released a report alleging that just 12 accounts produced the majority of anti-vaccine disinformation on social media.

Facebook, meanwhile, rejected the report, saying in a statement that “There isn’t any evidence to support this claim.”

Who is funding this organization? They spread disinformation and push censorship, while claiming the opposite. Truly evil. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2023

A similar lack of evidence underpins a July 20 letter from “X” attorneys to CCDH and its CEO, Ahmed, which it accused of targeting Twitter with multiple unfounded accusations in an attempt to hurt the company financially.

The letter cites a June CCDH report titled “Twitter Fails To Act On 99% Of Twitter Blue Accounts Tweeting Hate,” which X says was “false, misleading or both.”

“It has come to our attention that you and your organization, the Center for Countering Digital Hate … have made a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally, and its digital advertising business specifically,” reads the letter (via Paul Thacker). “CCDH regularly posts articles making inflammatory, outrageous, and false or misleading assertions about Twitter and its operations, which CCDH holds out to the general public as supported by ‘research.”

X is also asserting that CCDH is funded by Twitter competitors – a claim they have denied, the NYT reports.

