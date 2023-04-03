NY Post

The Manhattan parking-garage worker who was initially hit with an attempted-murder rap for shooting an armed would-be thief wept as he lay handcuffed to his hospital bed Sunday, stunned at his fate. “I got bullets in me, and I’m chained to a hospital bed, but I didn’t do anything wrong,” Moussa Diarra, 57, lamented, according to Meyers Parking’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Carolan, who spoke to The Post. Diarra was shot twice during a tussle with suspected thief Charles Rhodie at Carolan’s West 31st Street garage early Saturday before using the accused man’s weapon to shoot him back. Diarra was initially charged by cops in the case, including with criminal possession of a weapon for having Rhodie’s gun at one point, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office Sunday dropped the raps. Rhodie still faces charges including attempted murder. Before Diarra was cleared, he looked absolutely crestfallen in a photo at Bellevue Hospital obtained by The Post. “One of my first thoughts was a political football, and this gentleman shouldn’t become a political football,” Carolan said — as Bragg continues to take heat over his local alleged soft-on-crime policies.

