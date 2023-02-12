The Sun

REPORTS indicate that the United States military has shot down another object in American airspace. The “high-altitude object” was shot down over Lake Huron near Michigan.

An F-16 fighter jet shot down the octagonal-shaped object at 20,000ft, a government official and a congressional source confirmed to The Wall Street Journal. The congressional aide told the publication that the object was at a height that could have been dangerous for commercial aircraft. Michigan Representative Jack Bergman of the Republican Party also confirmed the situation in a post on Twitter. “The U.S. military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron,” Bergman wrote. “I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots.” U.S. officials had reportedly been tracking the object since Saturday and had Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials close the airspace over Montana and Lake Michigan for the weekend. This is the third aerial object the United States has shot down over the country since the beginning of the month and the fourth shot down over the continent of North America.

