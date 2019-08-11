Short Shrift:

THREE teenage girls have fled Morocco after a local schoolteacher said he wanted their “heads cut off” for wearing shorts.

The girls were volunteering to help build a road in the village of Adar when the teacher, who has since been arrested, made the vile comments.

He posted on social media that the young women were “not respecting the Muslim faith” and said he wanted to teach them a “lesson,” before threatening them with beheading.

The teacher was arrested on Monday and will be prosecuted for “incitement to terrorist acts,” Moroccan police said.

The girls were part of a group of nearly 40 young people on a summer volunteering trip run by the Bouworde organisation, which said it was cancelling all camps in Morocco as a result of the incident.