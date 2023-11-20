Shoppers still punished by soaring prices as Joe Biden cheers latest inflation numbers

No, you’re not imagining it — the price of just about everything in your life is getting more expensive.

President Joe Biden this week spun the latest inflation numbers as good news for Bidenomics — cheering that October’s Consumer Price Index climbed a slightly less-than-expected 3.2% from last year.

But it’s cold comfort to consumers who are still getting socked by stratospheric prices for everything — from their groceries to the rent to the car they drive and the gas in its tank.

Indeed, compared to October 2020, when the US was under a COVID-induced lockdown, prices are up a blistering 18.2%.

According to data from the US Inflation Calculator, which tracks changes in the price of basic food staples based on the monthly CPI, the price of a dozen grade-A eggs rose a whopping 47% over the past three years, to $2.07 from $1.41.

