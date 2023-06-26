A San Francisco Bay area grocery store beefed up its security measures to deter shoplifting.

A Safeway in Vallejo has added gates and closed a second entrance. Other locations have also done this to deter shoplifters @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/v86GmNNKOJ — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) June 19, 2023

The Castro Safeway installed metal security gates at its entrance, Fox Business reported.

An automatic gate closes after each person enters the store, CBS reporter Betty Yu shared on Twitter.

“Barricades also make it harder for shoplifters to make a run for it,” Yu tweeted. “Safeway also closed off an exit and blocked it with water bottles.”

Other grocery stores are following its lead. A Safeway in Vallejo added gates and closed a second entrance, Yu shared on Twitter.

In 2022, police records revealed 2,900 shoplifting were reported just in San Francisco, NBC Bay Area reported.

