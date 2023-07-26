Shoplifting suspects casually roll out three carts of merch from California Burlington store: video

Three women suspected of shoplifting from a California Burlington store were caught on camera slowly wheeling out three shopping carts of merchandise in a broad-daylight spectacle over the weekend.

Sacramento police confirmed with The Post on Tuesday that they’re actively investigating the alleged theft that took place Saturday at a local store.

Video of the brazen incident emerged online showing the plus-size suspects making a break for it in the parking lot of the shopping center on North Freeway Drive and loading the goods into a red Dodge Charger as alarms blared in the background.

“Damn, look at these people stealing! Say hi to the camera!” the man filming can be heard teasing the women in the video as they hurl mounds of clothes and shoes into the trunk of the car.

“Look at this s–t. What the f–k is this?” he says, walking toward them.

Three women were caught on camera shoplifting from a Burlington store in California.

