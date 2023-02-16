The Big Apple’s shoplifting epidemic is costing retail workers their jobs, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday — as he endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push to give judges slightly more discretion in setting bail for criminal defendants.

During testimony at an annual Albany budget hearing known as “Tin Cup Day,” when mayors make their pitches for resources in the state budget, Adams was asked by Assemblyman Mike Reilly (R-Staten Island) about solutions to the problems of “organized retail crime” and the justice system’s “revolving door.”

“So, what we can’t do is allow repeat offenders to make a mockery of our criminal justice system — and repeatedly!” he said.

“We’re losing chain stores that are closing down. People who are being employed in those stores are losing their jobs. They’re adding to our unemployment.”

Adams — whose appearance at the joint legislative public hearing was cut short by a surprise Senate vote that rejected Hochul’s choice of Justice Hector LaSalle to head the Court of Appeals — also pre-empted critics of his desire to crack down on unrepentant shoplifters.

