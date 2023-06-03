You thought locking up Spam was stingy? This is a whole different kettle of fish.

The shoplifting crisis plaguing the nation has become so bad that fed-up shoppers are now struggling to get their hands on even the most basic essentials — which are increasingly being stashed away under heavy lock-and-key.

A $3.99 can of the cheap meat Spam was protected in plastic, anti-theft cases at a Duane Reade in Manhattan’s Port Authority last summer — and now even a lousy tin of tuna at half the price is getting the same treatment at one of the chain’s stores in Penn Station under Madison Square Garden.

The Post visited a handful of shops in the Big Apple on Friday to find a slew of low-priced items — including Dawn dishwashing liquid ($2.19), Vaseline lip balm ($2.79), kids toothbrushes ($3.99), Cadbury chocolate ($3.99) and the $1.79 can of tuna — locked in cabinets that require customers to ring a bell and then wait for employees to eventually get them.

“I be coming and ringing that bell all the time to get what I need,” said frustrated shopper Karen Brown, 62, as she tried to flag down a staffer to hand over antihistamines at the Duane Reade at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

