No One To Face Charges At This Time In Halloween Shooting

Contra Costa County prosecutors decided Monday against filing charges at this time against anyone in the Halloween shooting in Orinda that left five dead. Prosecutors said they met with sheriff’s officials Monday to review the case and made their decision. The case is still under investigation. Five suspects were arrested Thursday after authorities served search warrants in San Mateo, Marin City, Vallejo and Antioch. Four people were arrested on suspicion of homicide and conspiracy and one was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory. The shooting occurred at about 10:50 p.m. at a 4,000 square foot home at 114 Lucille Way. Spokesman Scott Alonso, for the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, said investigators need more information before filing charges.

