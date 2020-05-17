New York Post:

Shootings, burglaries and auto thefts at New York’s public housing complexes have skyrocketed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Auto thefts surged 38% in the four weeks ending May 10, and shootings and burglaries each increased 17%.

But the other five serious crime categories — murder, rape, robbery, grand larceny and felony assault — held steady or fell, and the total number of serious crimes in the NYCHA network plummeted nearly a third.

The NYPD has logged 55 shootings in the projects so far this year, compared with 50 reported in the same period in 2019 — a 10% uptick.

An NYPD source previously told The Post that the department attributed rising auto thefts — a 63% citywide increase — to bail reforms enacted this year that reduce the penalty for stealing cars to a “desk appearance ticket.”

