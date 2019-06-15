NEW YORK POST:

A gunman opened fire inside a Southern California Costco during an argument Friday night, killing a man, wounding two other people and sparking a stampede of terrified shoppers before he was taken into custody, police said.

Police swarmed the Costco after shots were reported at the huge store about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Witnesses told KCAL-TV that a man with a Mohawk haircut was arguing with someone near a freezer section when he pulled a gun and fired at least six shots.

The man involved in the argument was killed and two other people were wounded, Corona police Lt. Jeff Edwards said. In a release issued after 1 a.m. Saturday, Corona police said their conditions were unknown.