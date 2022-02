NEW YORK POST:

A person there sent us this, doesn't want credit. Oroville Mayor Reynolds said there was an active shooter at an AmPm, 5 people had been shot. Then the suspect was in the Walmart nearby.



A reporter is headed to the scene right now… #BreakingNews https://t.co/xT0gaxhSij pic.twitter.com/QMvx92OGiy — Dylan Taylor Brown (@dylantbrown) February 3, 2022

One person was killed and at least four others wounded in a shooting on a greyhound bus in California on Wednesday night, officials said.

The gunfire erupted aboard the bus that was parked outside of a convenience store in the city of Oroville at about 7:35 p.m. local time, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

