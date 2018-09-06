ABC NEWS:

Authorities have identified the gunman who allegedly killed three people and wounded two others at a bank in downtown Cincinnati as a 29-year-old Ohio resident.

Omar Perez, 29, acted alone when he opened fire at the headquarters for the Fifth Third Bank near the Fountain Square, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 9:10 a.m. local time about an “active shooter” at the bank, Isaac said.

Perez. of Northbend, Ohio, is not a former or current employee of the bank, Isaac said. It is unclear how he got to Fountain Square, but he entered multiple businesses before going to the bank, according to the police chief.

The suspect had opened fire in the building’s loading dock before continuing into the lobby area and firing more shots, Isaac told reporters at a press conference Thursday morning.