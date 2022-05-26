THE SUN:

TEXAS shooter Salvador Ramos may have revealed his chilling plans to kill children in a callous school shooting online after LOSING at the violent video game Dead by Daylight, a gamer claimed.

The gamer revealed how a male player was making threats to “shoot up a school” using an “AR-15” after he became mad at losing the video game – just hours before Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Dead by Daylight is a horror game where one player is a killer and the others are survivorsCredit: Behaviour Interactive Inc

The player was so disturbed by the comments that she allegedly recorded them and reported everything to the FBI and the creators of the game.

Just hours later, the gamer was shocked to hear that 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had shot his own grandmother before going on a rampage at Robb Elementary School, killing multiple people with an AR-15.

A separate source told The Sun that Ramos was known for making threats about school shootings when playing Call of Duty online.

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror survival game where one player takes the role of the killer and the other four are survivors.

