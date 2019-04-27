THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:

Several people were shot on Saturday at a San Diego synagogue. Police have one man in custody.

The shooting took place exactly six months after the Tree of Life Shooting in Pittsburgh.

One of the victims is said to be the synagogue’s Rabbi, Yisorel Goldstein, who founded the Chabad center in 1986.

There is at least one fatality.

The mayor of Poway is calling this a hate crime.

Police searched a home in San Diego today following the shooting.

We have come across what appears to be a manifesto for the Poway synagogue shooter. He identifies as an anon from 8chan’s /pol/ board. He claims he was inspired by the Christchurch shooting. His manifesto is filled with shitposting and should not be taken literally. https://t.co/a3QlN8dsDy

Police said the killer left a manifesto. Authorities are also examining his social media accounts.

According to reports the manifesto was posted on Pastebin on Saturday.

The anti-Semite HATES President Donald Trump.