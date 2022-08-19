NY Post

A Yale professor has come under fire over a video in which she describes helping children as young as 3 years old with their “gender journey.” Dr. Christy Olezeski, who co-founded the Yale Pediatric Gender Program, was filmed saying she helps treat those questioning their gender and also provides guidance on “medical intervention.” “I am the director of the Yale gender program, which is an interdisciplinary program working with gender-expansive individuals 3 to 25 and their families,” Olezeski said in the clip posted on Yale University’s YouTube page. “We help individuals who are questioning their gender identity or who identify as transgender or non-binary, and we help them with their gender journey.” Olezeski added that the program helps individuals think “through the risks and benefits of medical intervention, starting medical intervention and also building supports around them.” “I love what I do,” Olezeski continued. “So, it’s really, really wonderful to be working in this field and to be working with individuals who are gender diverse and gaining their support and helping them on their gender journeys.”

