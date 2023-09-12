Shocking video shows zombie-like addicts at ‘ground zero’ of Philadelphia’s ‘tranq’ epidemic

@thebizzleeffect Awareness Matters! In Order To Deal With This Epidemic We Must Learn And Have Awareness Of Whats Going On! Together We Can Fight This One Person At A Time! Never Judge,Have Compassion,Empathy Of The People Because It Could Be Any Of Us Out Here! KareAndAssist 💕💯🙌🏾🙏🏾🫂 ♬ Scary – The Thing About Noise

Distressing new video shows addicts stumbling in a trance-like state along sidewalks strewn with burning trash heaps at the epicenter of Philadelphia’s “tranq” drug epidemic.The Kensington neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia, which has become notorious for its open-air drug market, is seen crowded with hordes of drug-addled people — many of them sprawled barefoot on the filthy ground, or slumped over in the video posted on TikTok by thebizzleeffect.Some of the addicts appear to have no control over their bodies as they are seen hunched over and struggling to remain on their feet.Others are seen passed out on random stoops, or in one of the many makeshift homeless encampments dotting the crime-ridden neighborhood.Piles of garbage — some engulfed in flames — are seen littering the streets of Kensington, where men and women living with crippling drug addiction fight to survive.Most of Kensington’s zombie-like inhabitants do not have tents and sleep directly on the ground amid clumps of refuse, with their meager possessions stuffed into plastic bags, shopping carts, backpacks or laundry baskets.

