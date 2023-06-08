A Texas-based filmmaker and activist is highlighting the growing homeless crisis in Austin after a shocking video showed its ‘crown jewel’ hiking trial littered with needles and human waste.

In footage posted Tuesday by Jamie Hammonds on Twitter, trash can be seen littered across the Violet Crown Trail in the state capital. ‘It’s destroyed. It will never be the same,’ Hammonds said in his tweet.

A local resident added that the ‘environmental damage from these camps is immense.’

In an interview with Fox News, Hammonds pointed the blame at Austin’s Democratic leaders, arguing that policies have driven people from the city’s streets into recreational areas.

The city’s council is made of ten Democrats and just one Republican, and is overseen by Democratic Mayor Kirk Watson. Hammonds said in a March 2023 interview: ‘We can’t keep going down this path. It takes constituents to push the council members to start making different decisions.’

It comes as homeless encampments cause chaos for liberal-run cities across America, including Portland, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco, with frustrated residents and local business owners describing scenes of soaring violence, daylight drug use and no response by police officers due to budget cuts.

