Shocking video shows tech CEO plunge to death during grand on-stage entrance at company party

A day of celebration quickly turned into a horror show when a tech CEO plunged 15 feet to his death in an on-stage mishap in front of horrified employees in India.
Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah and Vistex President Vishwanath Raju Datla were inside an iron cage that was being lowered onto a stage as part of their grand entrance to a company party when a wire snapped, the Times of India reported.
Shocking video showed the moment the yellow cage hovering near the rafters began to wobble as fireworks exploded and a voice implored the crowd to “put their hands together” for the pair.
The cage then quickly dropped to one side, sending the two heads of the Illinois-based company hurtling 15 feet to the ground — roughly a one-story drop.