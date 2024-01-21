Shocking video shows tech CEO plunge to death during grand on-stage entrance at company party

🚨US Tech Boss Plunges 15ft To His Death During Company's Anniversary Party



Sanjay Shah, CEO of Vistex, fell to his death after a cable holding up the iron cage he was performing in snapped. pic.twitter.com/5WPBsxZDwZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 21, 2024

A day of celebration quickly turned into a horror show when a tech CEO plunged 15 feet to his death in an on-stage mishap in front of horrified employees in India.

Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah and Vistex President Vishwanath Raju Datla were inside an iron cage that was being lowered onto a stage as part of their grand entrance to a company party when a wire snapped, the Times of India reported.

Shocking video showed the moment the yellow cage hovering near the rafters began to wobble as fireworks exploded and a voice implored the crowd to “put their hands together” for the pair.

The cage then quickly dropped to one side, sending the two heads of the Illinois-based company hurtling 15 feet to the ground — roughly a one-story drop.

