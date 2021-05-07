Shocking video shows random stabbing of two Asian women in San Francisco

NY POST

Video published on Thursday shows the random stabbing of two elderly Asian women in San Francisco — including one who was attacked so brutally that the blade broke off in her body, according to a local report. The chilling footage, obtained by KGO-TV, shows the attacker creeping up behind one of the women at a bus stop in the California city, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He then stabs her in the back — before calmly approaching the second victim and knifing her, too. A bystander rushes over to help and cradles the woman, who had fallen backward onto the ground, according to the shocking clip.

