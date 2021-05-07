NY POST

Video published on Thursday shows the random stabbing of two elderly Asian women in San Francisco — including one who was attacked so brutally that the blade broke off in her body, according to a local report. The chilling footage, obtained by KGO-TV, shows the attacker creeping up behind one of the women at a bus stop in the California city, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He then stabs her in the back — before calmly approaching the second victim and knifing her, too. A bystander rushes over to help and cradles the woman, who had fallen backward onto the ground, according to the shocking clip.

𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗥 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚: after much discussion and debate, I am choosing to show you video I obtained from sources of the two Asian senior women were stabbed along Market Street this week.



This was not an easy decision.



Here is why:



(1/5) #StopAsianHate #AAPI pic.twitter.com/K6Q2ElTn6U — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 6, 2021

