Shocking video shows pro-Palestinian protester releasing spray-painted mice in McDonald’s

Throwing mice into a packed McDonald’s in London while shouting Free Palestine, will not— in fact— free Palestine. pic.twitter.com/eygATLRW8z — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 30, 2023

A pro-Palestinian activist posted a shocking video of himself releasing hordes of spray-painted mice into a McDonald’s in the UK, as he shouted “F—k Israel” in front of panicked customers.

The clip captioned “Enjoy your rat burgers” begins with the man, who is wearing a Palestinian flag on his head, opening the trunk of his car, which displays license plates reading “PAIISTN – Free Palestine.”

He removes a box filled with mice painted red, green, and white — which he then dumps onto the floor of the McDonald’s in Birmingham, according to LBC.

The rodents scurry throughout the eatery amid screams by the shocked customers.

“Free f—king Palestine!” he yells as he walks back to his car. “Boycott Israel! F—k Israel!”

A spokesperson for the chain told the outlet confirmed the vile incident at the eatery.

“We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public,” the rep told LBC.

READ MORE