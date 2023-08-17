Shocking video shows moment wild brawl breaks out at California Target store

A violent brawl broke out at a California Target store involving several men and a teen who pleaded for mercy, crying out that he was only 13 years old, witnesses said. Shocking video taken inside the Target in Redlands on Monday night shows a group of four men surrounding someone before assaulting him as horrified shoppers looked on. “They start swinging towards the Latino guy,” Laura Sanchez, a witness, told KTLA5. “It was like four against one.” The victim could be seen in the video trying to take a swing at his attackers before being pummeled to the floor. The group of four then circle him and start stomping and kicking him as bystanders call the police. Sanchez said she could hear one of the people involved in the brawl yelling, “I’m 13, I’m 13! You can’t put your hands on me.”

