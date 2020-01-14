NY POST

Warning: Disturbing content

Video footage obtained by The Post captures the moment a Queens landlord was shoved down a flight of stairs during an argument with his tenant on Sunday — causing an injury he later died from, police sources said. The footage shows 71-year-old Edgar Moncayo talking on his cellphone on the stoop of his property on 102nd Street in Corona at about 3 p.m. The door of the building suddenly jerks open and a brief scuffle between Moncayo and his tenant, identified by sources as 22-year-old Alex Garces, ensues, the video shows. Garces allegedly shoves Moncayo, who goes flying down the red-brick staircase before his head smacks the pavement at the bottom of the eight-stair flight, the video shows.

