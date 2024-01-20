Shocking video shows moment NYC driver intentionally plows into NYPD officer: ‘F–k these cops!’

The driver who struck a policeman at a Manhattan crime scene told authorities it was intentional, adding, “F–k these cops, it’s a lesson to him,’’ sources said Friday — with the mow-down caught on shocking video.

Sahara Dula — a 24-year-old Brooklynite whose lawyer said mentors kids to stay off drugs — was driving her black Lexus the wrong way on the Upper East Side while high on marijuana Wednesday when she barreled into the NYPD officer, officials and sources said.

“I told the cop I wanted to go straight, and he wouldn’t move, so I hit him. I did it on purpose,’’ Dula later told investigators, according to court papers.

“F–k these cops! He wouldn’t move!’’ she screamed a few minutes after the incident, the documents claim —with a source saying Dula added, “F–k these cops, it’s a lesson to him, and hopefully he doesn’t want to be a cop anymore.”

Footage posted on X late Thursday shows Dula, a college criminal justice graduate and former doorman, driving her vehicle the wrong way on Park Avenue near East 71st Street around 4:30 p.m.

At the time, officers were in the area investigating an unrelated robbery at a nearby high-end clothing store and had closed off part of the road.

