NEW YORK POST:
Shocking surveillance footage shows a senseless beatdown outside the Minnesota Twins stadium, where a group of thugs throw a man to the ground, pummel him, take off his pants and, at one point, run over him with a bicycle.
The nearly two-minute clip, posted to social media Friday, starts with a man sitting on a curb outside Target Field in downtown Minneapolis.
Two of the men walk up to the victim, and it appears that one tries to grab something from the man.
