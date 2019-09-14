NEW YORK POST:

Shocking surveillance footage shows a senseless beatdown outside the Minnesota Twins stadium, where a group of thugs throw a man to the ground, pummel him, take off his pants and, at one point, run over him with a bicycle.

The nearly two-minute clip, posted to social media Friday, starts with a man sitting on a curb outside Target Field in downtown Minneapolis.

Two of the men walk up to the victim, and it appears that one tries to grab something from the man.