The New York Post:

Dramatic video captured the moment a Haitian mob captured two alleged Colombian assassins, beat them and dragged them bloodied through the streets of Port-au-Prince after President Jovenel Moïse was gunned down.

A video shared on social media shows the crowd pulling two men, one of whom was shirtless and bound with a rope, in the neighborhood of Petion-Ville, near the late president’s private residence.

“Advance, advance!” someone is heard yelling on the video as the crowd pushes the two men, who were discovered hiding in some bushes.

Some people grabbed the two by their shirts and pants, pushed them and occasionally slapped them.

Another video on Twitter shows police hauling the suspects off. The user said the men had been attacked with machetes, which are seen in another video being used to hack the suspects.

More at The New York Post