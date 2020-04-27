NY POST

In a shocking display of contempt for social-distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of young adults packed a house party in Chicago — where one person was heard saying, “You can’t even move in this b—-!” The throng captured in a Facebook video posted by Windy City resident Tink Purcell is seen openly flouting guidelines that call for people to remain at least 6 feet apart to keep the virus from spreading, WTTW reported. The more than 23-minute clip captured some of the rogue revelers wearing Chicago sports paraphernalia. Some are also seen wearing masks in the tight quarters as the person recording the footage boasts that 800 people are watching it on Facebook Live.

