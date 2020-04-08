NY POST

A man wearing a medical face mask was caught on camera sucker-punching an NYPD officer in the Bronx Tuesday night as the cop’s partner was subduing a robbery suspect. Nelson Jimenez, 31, launched his attack in front of a crowd of bystanders who had gathered on a sidewalk near 183rd Street and Davidson Avenue in University Heights to watch the arrest of 27-year-old robbery suspect Yoemdy Castro, law enforcement sources said. One cop in the video can be seen holding Castro to the ground, while another stands nearby.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST