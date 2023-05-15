Sobering video shows some 750 migrants packed into a Border Patrol processing center in El Paso, Texas – more than six times the facility’s regular capacity.

Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in El Paso is INCREDIBLY overcrowded.



Max capacity is 1,000, but as of Friday, they were holding **6,000** migrants.



SIX TIMES OVER CAPACITY!



What’s it going to take to get serious about border security?!

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 14, 2023

US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) shared the footage of the crowd of mostly men standing amid makeshift beds in the 120-person room Friday.

He said the Central Processing Center handled about 6,000 migrants that day despite its maximum capacity of 1,000.

During a press conference about the crisis after the end of the pandemic-era Title 42, the congressman called it an “astronomical number.”

“A cell that is supposed to hold 90 people was holding 400 to 500,” he said, KFOX reported. “These are not good conditions.”

