Multiple Ohio elementary school kids are facing assault charges after disturbing video caught the group of black students attacking white students — and forcing them to say “Black lives matter,” according to cops.

A group of black kids violently force white kids to say the BLM pledge



This happened in a Springfield, Ohio elementary school last month



Police finally released footage of the anti-white attack: pic.twitter.com/YHyGRXg4fj March 3, 2023

Footage obtained by WKEF showed a tall student grabbing a much smaller one around the back of the head and marching him across the Springfield playground, with another joining to hold the struggling victim.

Others joined in when he was taken to an area near swings — with one charging in and knocking the helpless youngster to the ground, seemingly throwing a punch.

