Shocking video reveals moment three gunmen ambush vehicle on NYC street, killing 28-year-old woman just hours after she took her young son ice skating

Security footage captured the horrifying moment a 28-year-old mother was ambushed in her car by three gunmen and shot dead in Queens on Tuesday night.Authorities identified the woman as Clarisa Burgo. She died after being shot once in the head, hours after she’d taken her four-year-old son out for a fun evening. A 39-year-old man in the car with her was shot and injured, and drove to a nearby police station after the shooting in a desperate attempt to get help. Surveillance clips showed two men who were wearing hoodies walking across Liberty Avenue near 127th Street, with a third man near them, pacing back and forth.Three men eventually approached Burgos’ car and fired several shots at her and the unidentified, according to PIX11 News. In the video, the driver tries to put the pedal down and get away as one of the suspects runs in front of the vehicle and shoots at the pair again.

