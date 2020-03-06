CBS Local – New York:

Police are searching for a group seen on video beating a 15-year-old girl on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The brutal assault was caught on camera shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday on Utica Avenue near Sterling Place in Crown Heights.

Police said the suspects chased the victim, jumped on top of her and then punched and kicked her several times.

They also stole her sneakers, cellphone and debit card, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with bruising and swelling to her face.

