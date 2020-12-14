The New York Post:

Shocking video footage captured the moment police shot down a crazed gunman who opened fire outside an Upper Manhattan church on Sunday afternoon.

The video was posted to Facebook by Steven Wilson, who wrote that he and his family had attended the outdoor Christmas choir concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine that immediately preceded the chaotic 3:45 p.m. daylight shooting.

The unidentified 52-year-old suspect can be seen falling to the ground outside the church’s entrance after at least 13 shots were fired in the video clip.

“Kill me! Kill me!” the maniac screams from the top step of the church toward police gathered below on the street, according to the footage.

One cop is seen in the video running behind a garbage pail in front of the church, where he ducks, takes aim and repeatedly pleads with the man to drop his gun.

After that officer opens fire, the suspect can be seen moving behind a church pillar.

Soon after, another cop joins his colleague behind the garbage pail. After a quick succession of gunshots, the suspect finally drops to the ground, the footage shows.

“They got him, they got him,” the man filming can be heard saying.

