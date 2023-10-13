Shocking video appears to show Israeli Embassy staffer being stabbed in Beijing on ‘day of Jihad’

Harrowing video appears to catch the moment a staffer at the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was stabbed on a sidewalk — on the day that Hamas’ former leader called on all members of Islam to wage a “day of Jihad.”

The Israeli Embassy staffer, who has not been identified, is seen being stabbed repeatedly by the male assailant Friday after a brief struggle as he lies on a sidewalk, according to the South China Morning Post.

The victim manages to get away and the attacker limps off after the brutal incident as passersby look on. A trail of blood is left behind.

“The employee was transferred to hospital and he is in a stable condition,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without giving additional details.

It added that Israeli officials were still trying to assess the “background” of what happened in the shocking incident. China did not immediately acknowledge the assault.

