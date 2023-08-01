Shocking scenes as Manhattan’s Roosevelt Hotel becomes epicenter of city’s 60,000-strong migrant crisis

Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping outside of Manhattan’s Roosevelt Hotel for a second day in a row – as NYC Mayor Eric Adams said the crisis is ‘not over.’

Swathes of asylum seekers, hailing from a number of South American and African countries, lined the streets sleeping on cardboard overnight because the migrant hotel has reached capacity.

‘I want a better life,’ one migrant told DailyMail.com from the queue outside the chaotic migrant epicenter on Tuesday morning.

The immense number of migrants arriving from southern states continues to rise – as a result of policies that caused thousands of asylum seekers to overrun the US-Mexico border.

New York City is currently housing more than 56,000 migrants across around 200 makeshift sites – while thousands more are in the city’s shelter system. But buses keep arriving week-on-week transporting people from the border.

The Roosevelt Hotel, which was shuttered three years ago, is one of several hotels that have been transformed into emergency centers as the city struggles with an influx of migrants.

