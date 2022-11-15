THE butchered and bloody corpses of three men have washed up on a popular beach, horrifying visitors.

Tourists at the famous Mexican beach resort of Acapulco filmed the gruesome discovery over the weekend.

The beachgoers were walking along the picturesque sands of Condesa, one of the most popular stretches of coast in the city, when they made the grisly find on Saturday afternoon.

One of the bodies had its hand and foot tied to a cement anchor.

The second was lying face-up in the sand.

State prosecutors were alerted and removed the bodies, but kept the beach open.

