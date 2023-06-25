Homeless people have been pictured slumped over in the streets of Seattle and openly shooting up drugs, after the city’s officials chose not to make public drug use illegal.

Earlier this month, the Seattle City Council voted not to pass legislation that would have allowed the City Attorney’s Office to prosecute public drug use cases.

The move would have brought Seattle into compliance with the state’s new drug possession law, which makes the crime a gross misdemeanor.

New pictures show homeless people openly abusing drugs on the streets of the Washington state city.

In one, a man can be seen using a hypodermic needle to inject drugs into his hand while propped outside a liquor store.

