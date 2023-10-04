Shocking photos show bare shelves in CVS store in DC after being routinely ransacked by mob of up to FIFTY unruly teenagers before and after school

The desolate results of America’s shoplifting epidemic have been laid bare at a CVS in DC where entire shelves have been cleared by gangs of children who attack every day.

A sole security guard at the store in Columbia Heights is no match for up to 50 teens who routinely strip the store both before and after school, Fox 5 reported.

The pharmacist chain is in the process of closing 900 stores across the US in the face of a crimewave that the National Retail Federation says is costing the industry $112 billion a year.

More here.