DAILY MAIL:

Shocking photographs of Democrat Katie Hill posing naked with a tattoo of what appears to be a Nazi-era Iron Cross on her bikini line while smoking a bong and making out with her young female aide have been obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com

The congresswoman, 32, was also pictured naked brushing the young woman’s hair, who DailyMail.com can identity as Morgan Desjardins, 24, from Santa Clarita, California.

Desjardins began a relationship with Hill and Heslep shortly after she started working for Hill in 2017, before the three-way affair broke down this summer when Hill told both her husband and her lover that she wanted to focus on her work.

Hill’s wild lifestyle has been laid bare in a cache of texts and intimate photographs obtained by DailyMail.com, as sources revealed Hill and Heslep also posted her naked photos online under a thread called ‘WouldYouF**kMyWife’.