CAMPUS REFORM:

Over a third of young Americans do not believe that the United States is the greatest country in the world.

In a recent Pew Research poll, 47 percent of Democrat and Democrat-leaning Americans between the ages of 19-29 prefer other countries over the U.S, while 19 percent of Republicans within the same age group agree.

The poll also showed that 36 percent of this age group say other countries are greater than the U.S.

The survey was conducted as part of a larger study by the Pew Research Center in September about partisanship as “the dividing line in the American public’s political attitudes.”

The findings showed that within the age group of 19-29, 47 percent of adult Democrat and Democrat-leaning individuals believe that there are other countries better than the United States, while within the same age group, 19 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning individuals agree. That leaves only 53 percent of young Democrats who prefer the United States to any other country, while 81 percent of young Republicans favor America.

The same survey found 36 percent of all young Americans within the ages of 19-29 believe other countries are better than the U.S, leaving only 64 percent who believe in American exceptionalism.